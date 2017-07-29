Turkey detains Syrians trying to reach Greece on boats

Dozens of Syrian refugees were prevented from reaching Greece through an illegal route on boats via Turkey's Aegean province of Canakkale late Friday, regional authorities announced, Anadolu reported.

According to Canakkale Provincial Gendarmerie Command, 39 Syrian nationals tried to reach Lesbos Island using two sailing boats, but they failed when their vessels hit rocks near Akvaryum (Aquairum) Cove area.

Gendarmerie Command later took the refugees into custody.

Also, two Turkish nationals and five Ukrainians who allegedly organized the trip for the refugees were arrested.