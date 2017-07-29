Senior Iranian MP says US sanctions not a surprise (exclusive)

2017-07-29 10:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, July 28

By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:

The US sanctions on Iran was not a surprise, a member of Research Center of Iran’s Parliament, Gholamreza Sharafi, told Trend July 28.

Washington’s ties with international community has been based on win-lose relations and always it recognizes its own interests.

"The US has damaged the interests of all nations which are involved in negotiations or cooperated with Washington," Gholamreza Sharafi, who is also a member of Energy Commission in the Parliament said.

"This is not our first experience with the US and Iran has known Washington for years, both before and after the Islamic revolution is 1979. They have never behaved constructively with Iran," he added.

Both the House of Representatives and Senate passed a bill during this week against Iran, aimed to impose sanctions on Islamic Republic. The US charges Iran with interfering in regional countries' issues, supporting some military groups in region like Houthis, Hezbollah, etc as well as developing a ballistic missile program.

Sharafi also said that as far as the nuclear negotiations go, Iran has agreed to co-operate with the P5+1 Group (US, UK, France, Russia, China + Germany) and to fulfill all of its obligations based on the reached agreement.

He added that Donald Trump’s policy in the region has failed and he wants to carry out controversial actions to hide his losses in global policy.

Sharafi called the new sanctions a "political fuss".