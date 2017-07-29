Azerbaijan to create enterprise producing dried fruits

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan started accepting for review the investment projects on priority areas of development of the Oguz district, said the Ministry of Economy on Friday, July 29.

According to the results of a business forum, the Fund considered it expedient to start accepting proposals from entrepreneurs on financing their investment projects related to the creation of a large-scale farming, viticulture, tobacco growing, horticulture, livestock breeding and beekeeping, dairy and cheese, as well as dried fruits production.

Under the rules of appropriation of funds, entrepreneurs can apply for a loan to the Fund through the authorized credit institutions.

Small projects can be fully financed by preferential loans at the request of entrepreneurs.

The National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan was established in 1992.

It is planned to allocate 150 million manats through the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support in 2017.