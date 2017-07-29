Danish shooter: Baku has all conditions for holding competitions

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

Maidi Paideson, representing Denmark at the European Shooting Championship, has told Trend that this is his first visit to Azerbaijan and he is very pleased with the level of organization of the Championship.

The 2017 European Shooting Championship started in Baku on July 21 and will last until August 4.

All conditions have been created for the competition at the Baku Shooting Center, where the European Shooting Championship is being held, and the Center meets all international standards, noted the Danish athlete.

The athlete also shared his impressions of the capital of Azerbaijan.

“Baku is a very beautiful city. We haven’t had yet the opportunity to walk around, but I am confident that we will have such an opportunity, and we will get acquainted with this beautiful city,” he added.