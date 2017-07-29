Sweden’s Ahlin wins gold at European Shooting Championship

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

Sweden’s Elin Ahlin grabbed gold medal of 300m rifle event amongst women held as part of the European Shooting Championship in Baku on July 29.

She scored 594 points, leaving the competitors behind.

Austria’s Olivia Hofmann (591 points) ranked second and Sweden’s Anna Norman (589 points) won the bronze medal.

It should be noted, that on Saturday the ninth day of the European Shooting Championship has kicked off at the Baku Shooting Center.

The day began with the 300m rifle event amongst women. Men’s (junior) 25m pistol competitions will be held in the second half of the day.

The 2017 European Shooting Championship that started in Baku on July 22 will last until August 3.