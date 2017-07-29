Uzbek president signs decree to stimulate exporting enterprises

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29



By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:



Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on July 28, which aims to further stimulate work of domestic exporting enterprises, involving the amplification of production volumes and foreign markets exports operations, as well as liberalization of the foreign exchange market itself.



According to the information published on the website of Uzbek Foreign Ministry, signed decree envisages the establishment of the procedure according to which, starting from August 1 of the current year, previously required implement of 25% on the foreign exchange earnings from the export of goods (services) by enterprises-exporters will be cancelled.



Uzbek President also instructed the Central Bank to carry out detailed explanatory work on the mechanisms of implementation of the new decree with commercial banks and exporting enterprises.



Within a month, the country’s Central Bank and Ministry of Justice, as well as other interested governmental branches should make proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers on amendments and supplements to the legislation arising from this decree.



The control on the implementation is entrusted to the Republic’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov and Chairman of the Central Bank Mamarizo Nurmuratov.