Iranian forces report new faceoff with US at Persian Gulf

Tehran, Iran, July 29

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran issued a message about a confrontation with the US military forces off Persian Gulf.

A USS Nimitz (CVN-68), a supercarrier of the United States Navy, on Friday flew a helicopter that approached the IRGC frigates, the IRGC’s Tasnim news agency reported July 29.

The IRGC message said that the US forces then shot flares, calling the move “provocative and unprofessional”.

This was the second military confrontation between Iranian and US forces.

The IRGC announced late on Tuesday that one of its patrol ships had neutralized an act of provocation by a US military ship north of the Persian Gulf.

Earlier the day, a U.S. official was quoted by media as saying that warning shots were fired from a US Navy vessel near an Iranian boat north of the Persian Gulf.

The IRGC said its boat paid no attention and continued with its mission and after a while the U.S. vessel left the area.