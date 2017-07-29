Fire breaks out in Turkish hotel
Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29
By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:
Turkish media outlets report on a fire, that broke out at 08:00 (UTC+3) in one of the five-star hotels in the Kamar city of Turkey’s Antalya Province.
Reportedly, 400 tourists have been evacuated as a result of the accident.
The cause of the fire has not been yet established. According to the latest reports, the fire in the hotel had been completely extinguished.
