Latvia’s Erbs grabs gold at European Shooting Championship

2017-07-29

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

Latvia’s Ernests Erbs has won a gold medal by scoring 583 points in men’s junior 25m pistol event at the 2017 European Shooting Championship in Baku.

Edouard Dortomb of France ranked second with 575 points, while Russia’s Daniil Shikhov took the bronze with 574 points.

The 2017 European Shooting Championship started in Baku on July 22 and will last until August 3.