Uzbek Finance Ministry reveals info on state budget implementation

2017-07-29

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29



By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

The surplus of Uzbekistan's state budget amounted to 108.2 billion sums in the first half of the year.

The preliminary data on the implementation of the country’s state budget for the period of the first six months of the current year was published on the website of Uzbek Ministry of Finance on July 28.

The total amount of incomes (without targeted funds) made 22.4589 trillion sums, of which 5.5287 trillion fall on direct taxes, 11.8631 trillion - indirect taxes and 2.8107 trillion - resource payments and property taxes. The amount of other incomes stood at the level of 2.2564 trillion sums.

At the same time, the total amount of expenditures (without targeted funds) was 22.3506 trillion sums.

Official exchange rate for July 29 is 4,073.89 UZS/1 USD.