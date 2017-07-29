Iran’s First VP: Iran never backed down from US

2017-07-29 14:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, July 29

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

The Islamic Republic of Iran has never backed down in the face of US provocative actions and will always come up with a proper response, said the country’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri, IRNA news agency reported July 29.

Furthermore, Jahangiri characterized the new US administration as “a radical current that devises harsher-than-before actions against Iran.”

He also noted, that US government tries to paint Iran as the violator of the 2015 nuclear deal, “but so far Iran had moved in a way, that US has not been able to endanger country’s standings with the world.”

Jahangiri’s comments came upon the package of sanctions against Iran accepted by the US House of Representatives and the Senate on Tuesday and Thursday respectively.

The sanctions bill was passed by a 419-3 vote in the House and 97-2 in the Senate.

Notwithstanding the fact of the belittlement of the Congressional move by the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, he was quoted saying that “Iran will surely retaliate.”