Airlines will compensate passengers for flight cancellation in Turkey

2017-07-29 14:21 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish media outlets reported on July 29, that in the event of a flight cancellation compensations will be paid to the passengers by the airlines.

According to the reports, in case of a domestic flight cancellation, passengers will receive compensation of up to 100 euros. In the event of the cancellation of an international flight, passengers, depending on the flight duration, will be able to get compensation in the range of 200 to 600 euros.

Decision made by Turkish Civil Aviation governance was justified by the necessity of ensuring the compliance with passengers' consumer rights.

Furthermore, in case of a domestic flight delay, airlines will be obligated to pay compensation of up to 50 euros.

“If international flights are delayed, airlines will be required to pay 125 to 300 euros to passengers, depending on the flight duration,” according to the Turkish media.

On top of all, passengers will be able to get a full refund in case of a returned ticket.