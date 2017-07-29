Iran drafts bill to confront US sanctions

2017-07-29 14:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian lawmakers have drafted a bill to react against a recent approval by the US House of Representatives on introducing fresh sanctions on the Islamic Republic, a senior diplomat said.

Abbas Araqchi, an Iranian deputy foreign minister and a senior nuclear negotiator, has said that his ministry has agreed with the articles of the new bill drafted by the country’s MPs, IRNA news agency reported.

The diplomat further added that the US has violated three articles of a nuclear deal agreed between Iran and world powers (including the US) in 2015.

Araqchi also described the law draft as “comprehensive”, adding that the new bill has envisaged measures to support the country’s armed and security forces as well as those countrymen who suffered losses due to the US imposed sanctions.

The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to slap new sanctions on Iran, Russia and North Korea but the bill in order to become a law needs to be signed by President Donald Trump.