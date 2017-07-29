Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29
By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0003 manats (almost 0.02 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70106 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
July 17
1.7022
July 24
1.7012
July 18
1.7022
July 25
1.7012
July 19
1.7020
July 26
1.7010
July 20
1.7020
July 27
1.7010
July 21
1.7022
July 28
1.7009
Average weekly
1.7018
Average weekly
|
1.70106
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0021 manats or 0.11 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.98708 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
July 17
1.9509
July 24
1.9856
July 18
1.9623
July 25
1.9839
July 19
1.9632
July 26
1.9798
July 20
1.959
July 27
1.9984
July 21
1.9783
July 28
1.9877
Average weekly
1.96274
Average weekly
1.98708
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02852 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
July 17
0.0288
July 24
0.0286
July 18
0.0287
July 25
0.0284
July 19
0.0288
July 26
0.0284
July 20
0.0288
July 27
0.0286
July 21
0.0289
July 28
0.0286
Average weekly
0.0288
Average weekly
0.02852
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.001 manats or 0.2 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48012 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
July 17
0.4813
July 24
0.4821
July 18
0.4833
July 25
0.4787
July 19
0.4827
July 26
0.4764
July 20
0.4821
July 27
0.4823
July 21
0.4824
July 28
0.4811
Average weekly
0.48236
Average weekly
0.48012
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 20.9717 manats or by almost 1 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2132.3465 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
July 17
2094.2167
July 24
2124.0333
July 18
2100.685
July 25
2135.9417
July 19
2111.3843
July 26
2133.7344
July 20
2113.7667
July 27
2123.0181
July 21
2107.2764
July 28
2145.005
Average weekly
2105.46582
Average weekly
2132.3465