AZ EN RU TR

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-07-29 15:16 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0003 manats (almost 0.02 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70106 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 17

1.7022

July 24

1.7012

July 18

1.7022

July 25

1.7012

July 19

1.7020

July 26

1.7010

July 20

1.7020

July 27

1.7010

July 21

1.7022

July 28

1.7009

Average weekly

1.7018

Average weekly

1.70106

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0021 manats or 0.11 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.98708 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 17

1.9509

July 24

1.9856

July 18

1.9623

July 25

1.9839

July 19

1.9632

July 26

1.9798

July 20

1.959

July 27

1.9984

July 21

1.9783

July 28

1.9877

Average weekly

1.96274

Average weekly

1.98708

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02852 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 17

0.0288

July 24

0.0286

July 18

0.0287

July 25

0.0284

July 19

0.0288

July 26

0.0284

July 20

0.0288

July 27

0.0286

July 21

0.0289

July 28

0.0286

Average weekly

0.0288

Average weekly

0.02852

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.001 manats or 0.2 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48012 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 17

0.4813

July 24

0.4821

July 18

0.4833

July 25

0.4787

July 19

0.4827

July 26

0.4764

July 20

0.4821

July 27

0.4823

July 21

0.4824

July 28

0.4811

Average weekly

0.48236

Average weekly

0.48012

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 20.9717 manats or by almost 1 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2132.3465 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 17

2094.2167

July 24

2124.0333

July 18

2100.685

July 25

2135.9417

July 19

2111.3843

July 26

2133.7344

July 20

2113.7667

July 27

2123.0181

July 21

2107.2764

July 28

2145.005

Average weekly

2105.46582

Average weekly

2132.3465

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Son xəbərlər