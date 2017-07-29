Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0003 manats (almost 0.02 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70106 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 17 1.7022 July 24 1.7012 July 18 1.7022 July 25 1.7012 July 19 1.7020 July 26 1.7010 July 20 1.7020 July 27 1.7010 July 21 1.7022 July 28 1.7009 Average weekly 1.7018 Average weekly 1.70106

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0021 manats or 0.11 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.98708 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 17 1.9509 July 24 1.9856 July 18 1.9623 July 25 1.9839 July 19 1.9632 July 26 1.9798 July 20 1.959 July 27 1.9984 July 21 1.9783 July 28 1.9877 Average weekly 1.96274 Average weekly 1.98708

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02852 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 17 0.0288 July 24 0.0286 July 18 0.0287 July 25 0.0284 July 19 0.0288 July 26 0.0284 July 20 0.0288 July 27 0.0286 July 21 0.0289 July 28 0.0286 Average weekly 0.0288 Average weekly 0.02852

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.001 manats or 0.2 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48012 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate July 17 0.4813 July 24 0.4821 July 18 0.4833 July 25 0.4787 July 19 0.4827 July 26 0.4764 July 20 0.4821 July 27 0.4823 July 21 0.4824 July 28 0.4811 Average weekly 0.48236 Average weekly 0.48012

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 20.9717 manats or by almost 1 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2132.3465 manats.