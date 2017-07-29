Azerbaijan reveals another trick of Armenian special services

July 29

Trend:

Armenia is carrying out planned provocations in order to divert the attention of the country’s community from the continuing incidents of criminal nature in the Armenian army, which are accompanied by severe injuries and fatal outcomes, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said July 29.

One of such provocative actions is the periodic dissemination of false information about various cases that allegedly occurred in the Azerbaijani army, through fake profiles created in social networks under Azerbaijani names, according to the ministry.

The carried out work revealed that the Facebook account used under the name of Tofiq Ibrahimov, that was spreading false, slanderous and provocative information about the Azerbaijani army, had been created and managed by Armenia’s special services.

All information shared on the Facebook account is fictitious, and persons with the indicated names and surnames are not related to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry said.

The negative information about Azerbaijan’s army, which is spread by the enemy on purposefully created accounts in social networks, is provocative in nature, the Defense Ministry said, adding that Armenia may continue spreading such information in future.