EU’s Mogherini to attend Rouhani’s presidential inauguration

2017-07-29 16:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, July 29

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Federica Mogherini will travel to Tehran on August 5, in her capacity as chair of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Hassan Rouhani, said Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Catherine Ray in a tweet July 29.

On this occasion, she will have bilateral meetings with Iranian dignitaries to review the state of implementation of the nuclear deal and discuss the issues of bilateral and regional relevance.

Story still developing