US sanctions mistake, Iran should be cautious, says ex-envoy to UN

2017-07-29

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

The US returned to past aggressive policy against Iran, but Tehran should be cautious and control the current political turmoil, Ali Khorram, Iran's former ambassador to the UN office in Geneva, told Trend.

According to him, the US plans to return to an era of tension with Iran, but it is better that Iran is restrained and controls the situation.

Iranian lawmakers have drafted a bill to react against a recent approval by the US House of Representatives on introducing fresh sanctions on the Islamic Republic, Abbas Araqchi, an Iranian deputy foreign minister and a senior nuclear negotiator has said on July 29. He said that Foreign Ministry has agreed with the articles of the new bill drafted by the country’s MPs.

The diplomat further added that the US has violated three articles of a nuclear deal agreed betweenIran and world powers (including the US) in 2015.

Regarding to possibility of canceling the nuclear deal, achieved in 2015, Khorram said that the USmight cancel the deal bilaterally, but the nuclear deal was an international agreement between the UN Security Council’s permanent members plus Germany and Iran.

“The base of the nuclear deal is strong,” he said, adding that after removal of sanctions (in January 2016), Iran shouldn’t enter an era of tension, and should avoid returning the international sanctions.

Araqchi described the law draft as “comprehensive”, adding that the new bill has envisaged measures to support the country’s armed and security forces as well as those countrymen who suffered losses due to the US imposed sanctions.

The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to slap new sanctions on Iran,Russia and North Korea but the bill in order to become a law needs to be signed by President Donald Trump.