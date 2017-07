Russia’s national team takes gold at European Shooting Championship

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

The Russian national team scored 1,715 points and grabbed gold in junior 25m pistol event at the 2017 European Shooting Championship in Baku.

The team of Ukraine ranked second by scoring 1,713 points, and France’s national team ranked third with 1,708 points.

The 2017 European Shooting Championship started in Baku on July 22 and will last until August 3.