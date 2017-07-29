Azerbaijani oil prices for July 24-28

2017-07-29

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $51.77 per barrel on July 24-28 or $2.02 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $53.67 per barrel, while the lowest price was $49.77 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $48.75 per barrel on July 24-28 or $0.43 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $50.64 per barrel and the lowest price was $46.7 per barrel on July 24-28.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $49.97 per barrel on July 24-28 or $1.83 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $51.705 per barrel and the lowest price was $47.97 during the reporting period.