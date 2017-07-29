Turkmenistan preparing for cotton harvesting

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The upcoming cotton harvesting campaign has been mulled at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, the Altyn Asyr TV channel reported July 29.

Reportedly, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov gave instructions to ensure the proper level of cotton harvesting in all regions of the country.

Turkmenistan is one of the biggest cotton producers in the world. More than one million tons of cotton is grown annually in Turkmenistan, which is the raw material base for the development of textile industry. Up to 70 percent of the raw materials are processed in the country.