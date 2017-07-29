Four killed in bombing in Pakistan’s Balochistan province

At least four people have been killed in a roadside bomb attack beside a vehicle transporting villagers in Pakistan’s southwestern restive province of Balochistan near the border with Iran, PressTV reorted.

The terrorist attack was carried out in Chedgi, a remote and sensitive rural area located some 70 kilometers from the town of Panjgur, near the Pakistan-Iran border, on Saturday, reported regional government administrator Jabbar Baluch.

Baluch said at least five others had sustained injuries in the incident, adding that it was unclear at the time who planted the explosive on the road. Police and security officers were still investigating the incident, he said.

The latest bomb attack came a few days after Balochistan Health Minister Rahmat Saleh Baloch’s convoy came under attack by up to 12 rockets in the same area.