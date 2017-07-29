Adopting reciprocal measures against US sanctions necessary: MP

2017-07-29 20:50 | www.trend.az | 0

All the Majlis (parliament) National Security and Foreign Policy Commission members were in agreement that adopting reciprocal measures against US unfriendly actions is necessary, a senior lawmaker said on Saturday.

Rapporteur of Iran's Majlis (parliament) National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Hossein Naqavi Hosseini made the remarks in an interview with IRNA.

He referred to the Foreign Ministry's support for the draft of the anti-US Majlis bill and noted that the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission will discuss the bill in detail.

Sanctions are not effective on Iranian nation's commitment, the lawmaker noted.

Iranian Majlis approved the single urgency of a bill on countering the US adventurist measures in the region on July 18.

The bill was proposed by the Iranian MPs to reciprocate the US senate bill, titled Countering Iran's Destabilizing Activities Act of 2017.