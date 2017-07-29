Two killed in stampede at South African soccer match

2017-07-29 21:20 | www.trend.az | 0

Two people have been killed and several injured in a stampede at South Africa's FNB Stadium during a soccer match between Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, Reuters reported citing state broadcaster SABC.

The SABC, citing stadium officials, said the stampede was at one of the gates of the stadium that hosted the 2010 World Cup final.

Live television coverage of the match showed no obvious disturbance and police and emergency services officials could not immediately confirm the report.