Iran to reciprocate US non-nuclear threats: Envoy

2017-07-29 | www.trend.az

Iran will response to non-nuclear threats vis-à-vis the US and will reciprocate violation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action(JCPOA) with similar responses, Iranian envoy to the UK said, IRNA reported.

Iranian Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeedinejad said in a message released on his twitter account on Saturday.

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted for a bill of new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea on July 25.

The part of the bill concerning Iran is partially based on the US claims on Iran's ballistic missiles program.

Washington claims that the missile program is against a UN resolution which endorsed the nuclear agreement signed by Iran and the major world powers.

Meanwhile on July 26, Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said the US Congress, by imposing the non-nuclear sanctions, has turned a blind eye on the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and put at risk the successful implementation of the multilateral, international agreement.

He referred to the 'longstanding hostility' of the US Congress toward Iran, and said, 'ran has acted in compliance with the deal, as acknowledged by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and G5+1.