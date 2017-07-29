Leyla Aliyeva: Today`s evening is filled with love, thank you very much for this (PHOTO)

Vice president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has wished participants and audience of Zhara International Music Festival in Baku the best of health, happiness, well-being and love as she spoke to hosts of the red carpet ceremony.

“This is Baku, exciting and lovely as always, and its noble people,” she said as celebrities participating in the festival walked the red carpet on the third day of the event. “Today`s evening is filled with love, thank you very much for this. I thank each of you and wish you happiness, well-being, the best of health and love.” “Thank you very much for being with us today. Today`s evening is fantastic thanks to each of us, thanks to everyone who is here today,” Leyla Aliyeva added.

Celebrities who walked the red carpet hailed the organization of the event and hospitality of the Azerbaijani people.

Organizer of the event Emin said: “Zhara will feature a wonderful evening today.” He said the music lovers will enjoy a concert of Alla Pugacheva.