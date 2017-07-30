Gunmen kill 8 people in northwestern Mexico

2017-07-30 02:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Eight people were killed by gunmen in the northwestern Mexican state of Sinaloa, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The incident happened at night in the municipality of Concordia, the Excelsior media outlet reported.

Five out of eight victims were reportedly beheaded. Seven victims were members of one family while the eighth one was a friend of this family.

Motives of the crime remain unknown.

The security situation in Mexico remains poor with drug cartels actively operating in the country. According to the recent government statistics, the number of murders committed in Mexico in May was bigger than in any other month within last 20 years. A total of 2,186 people were killed in Mexico in May.