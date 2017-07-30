Some 22,000 people evacuated from music festival in Barcelona over huge fire

Some 22,000 people were evacuated from a music festival in the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona after a huge fire engulfed the stage, Sputnik reported.

The incident happened on Saturday at the Tomorrowland Unite Spain festival, the Standard Evening media outlet reported.

Eyewitnesses issued video footage in Twitter that shows massive fire and thick plumes of smoke engulfing the main stage.

No people were reportedly injured as a result of the incident. Causes of the fire remain unknown.