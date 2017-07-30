US wants to hold UN Security Council meeting on 2nd Korean ICBM test on monday

The United States wants the UN Security Council’s emergency meeting on the second North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile launch to be held on Monday, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The United States expects the UN Security Council to discuss the international community’s response to the recent Pyongyang’s missile test, the CBS News broadcaster reported on late Saturday citing its diplomatic sources.

The information is not confirmed by US officials – moreover, earlier in the day, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told CBS News that Washington had not called for the UN Security Council’s meeting on the issue.

On Friday, North Korea conducted the second test of an intercontinental ballistic missile in less than a month. According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the test was successful with the missile having reached the altitude of 3,725 kilometers (2,314 miles) and traveled 998 kilometers for about 47 minutes before falling in the Sea of Japan.

Following the missile launch US President Donald Trump condemned North Korea’s test pointing out that the United States would take all necessary steps to defend its national security. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged all countries to support stronger UN sanctions against North Korea.