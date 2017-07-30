About 30 migrants found in refrigerator tuck in French city of Dunkirk

A total of 26 migrants including a 2-year-old child, who were trying to reach the United Kingdom, were found in a refrigerator truck in the northern French city of Dunkirk, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The migrants were found by the emergency services on early Saturday, the Europe 1 radio broadcaster reported.

All the found migrants were alive. The 2-year-child and the mother, who is an Iraqi citizen, were reportedly sent to a local hospital.

The European Union has been facing a massive influx of migrants and refugees fleeing from war and poverty in African in Asian states. Since the beginning of 2017, over 100,000 migrants and refugees have come to Europe with a vast majority having arrived in Italy, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).