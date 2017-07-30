Azerbaijan may become hub for supply of European products to east (exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Czech companies may use international routes passing through the territory of Azerbaijan to supply goods from the European Union to the east, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jiri Havlicek said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"These discussions are ongoing, and we are closely following the development of the Baku- Tbilisi-Kars railway, Silk Road Project, the North-South Transport Corridor," he added.

"At present, Czech companies are most involved in the construction of these transport corridors, nevertheless, I am convinced that if these routes are beneficial in terms of costs and time, they will also use them for transport of their goods from the European Union to the east," the minister said.

The BTK railway is being constructed on the basis of the Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. The peak capacity of the railway will be 17 million tons

of cargo per year.

The North-South Transport Corridor is meant to connect Northern Europe with Southeast Asia. It will serve as a link connecting the railways of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia.

The corridor is planned to transport 5 million tons of cargo per year at the initial stage and over 10 million tons of cargo in the future.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic amounted to $201 million in January-June of 2017, with $168.26 million of that amount accounting for the export of Azerbaijani products to that country.