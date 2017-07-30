Another ceasefire violation from Armenia

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 140 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said July 30.

Armenian armed forces, located in Aygeovit, Berkaber villages of Ijevan district, in Chinari village of Berd district and on nameless heights in Krasnoselsk district subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Bala Jafarli village and on nameless heights in Gazakh district, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz district and on nameless heights in Gadabay district.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter district, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend district, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli district and Mehdili village of Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless heights in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli districts.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.