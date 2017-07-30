Another Armenian provocation leaves one dead, Azerbaijan says

2017-07-30 11:36 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

On July 30 the Armenian armed forces have again violated ceasefire, in the direction of the the villages of Bala Jafarli, Gushchu Ayrim Gazakh district, the village of Kokhnegyshlag of Agstafa district and the village of Garalar of Tovuz district using large-caliber weapons, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message July 30.

As a result of this provocation, Azerbaijani soldier Akberli Huseyn Zakir oghlu was killed.

Story still developing