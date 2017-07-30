ICT minister says Telegram servers moved to Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian ICT Minister Mahmoud Vaezi says that Telegram has deployed its server and content delivery network (CDN) to Iran.

Mahmoud Vaezi added that the Telegram server is already deployed to Iran and the CDN is currently being installed that are the outcomes of an agreement between the government and Telegram, Fars news agency reported.

The Russian creator of Telegram messenger, Pavel Durov, earlier on July 23 denied reports about deploying servers in Iran.

“Telegram, which respects a strict policy of confidentiality, cannot fulfill such requirements of any states,” Durov said reacting to comments by Iranian Deputy ICT Minister Nasrollah Jahangard who had said foreign social apps are required to transfer their servers to Iran if they wish to continue offering service in the Islamic Republic.