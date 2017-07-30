Tehran city council appoints pro-Rouhani mayor

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Tehran City Council has reportedly appointed Mohammad Ali Najafi as the new mayor of the Iranian capital city.

Hossein Marashi, a member of Tehran City Council, has said that Najafi accepted to fill the post on Saturday and he currently is preparing his plan to propose to the council, ISNA news agency reported on Sunday.

During a July 19 session of Tehran City Council seven candidates succeeded to win the necessary votes to compete for the post of mayor in Tehran in which the 66 year-old Mohmmad Ali Najafi secured the highest number of votes, 21.

The pro-reform figure earlier served as the education minister, vice-president and head of the Budget and Planning Organization.