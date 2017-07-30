Iran leader calls on Hajj pilgrims to back Palestine

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called on Muslims to take the opportunity of the Hajj rituals to take a united stance against “Israeli efforts to control the al-Aqsa Mosque”.

The Iranian leader described Hajj rituals as the best opportunity for Muslims to speak up about the al-Aqsa and Palestine issue, Iranian media reported.

“Where can the Islamic Ummah find a better venue than Hajj to comment on the al-Aqsa Mosque?” he said addressing a group of Iranian organizers of Hajj on Sunday.

He further accused the US of meddling in the issues of Muslim countries and creating terrorist groups in the region.

A recent round of standoff between the Israeli authorities and Palestinian worshipers occurred after Muslim gunmen killed two Israeli police officers near the compound on 14 July.