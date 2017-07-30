Swiss shooter wins gold in 300m Rifle Prone Men competition

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

The winner of the 300m Rifle Prone Men was after an exciting end Jan Lochbihler from Switzerland. He shot an excellent result 598 comparing the weather conditions.

Lochbihler won the silver and bronze medallists with the difference three points.

The silver medal winner was Frank Fleischmann from Germany and the bronze medal winner was Rajmond Debevec from Slovenia, both shot 595. Silver for Fleischmann while he had 42 inner tens and Debevec 31.

The 2017 European Shooting Championship started in Baku on July 22 and will last until August 3.