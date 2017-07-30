Rouhani vows support for armed forces amid new sanctions

2017-07-30

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has pledged support for the country’s armed forces including the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) amid the recent efforts in the US to impose new sanctions on Tehran.

He said that everyone in Iran supports the armed forces and no one can hurt the country’s armed forces, Tasnim news agency reported.

He made the remarks following a meeting with Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and the head of judiciary Sadeq Amoli Larijani on Sunday.

He further called for unity among Iranians saying the period of electoral competition is over in the country.

Rouhani was reelected as Iran’s president in a May election and the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is expected to endorse him as the president for a four-year term on August 3.

He also said that the government is planning to take measures aimed at giving support for domestic and international investors.

The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to slap new sanctions on Iran, Russia and North Korea but the bill in order to become a law needs to be signed by President Donald Trump.