France claim European gold in 300m Rifle Prone event

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

France have taken a gold medal at the European Shooting Championship in Baku.

French shooters secured the medal in the 300m Rifle Prone event with the result of 1775. The team consisted of Remi Flores Moreno (595), Cyril Graff (594) and Valerian Sauveplan (586).

Slovenia won silver with result 1769 and Germany bronze 1764.

The 2017 European Shooting Championship started in Baku on July 22 and will last until August 3.