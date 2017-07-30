Pakistan starts co-op with Iran to secure border

Tehran, Iran, July 30

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Pakistan has at last started to cooperate with Iran to secure their shared border, the Pakistan Army border guard units having been stationed to safeguard the area.

This was announced by Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, IRNA news agency reported July 30.

Attempts made by security forces, Islamic Republic Guard Corps (IRGC) forces, border guards and intelligence forces created good security conditions in Sistan and Baluchestan, the commander noted.

The border with Pakistan has been a security hole where terrorists and drug bands have in the past years inflicted heavy losses on Iran, killing civilians and armed forces both.

Iran used to blame the security hole on Pakistan, saying the neighboring country appeared weak and failed to maintain security in the area.