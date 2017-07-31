Four killed in Daesh suicide attack in northern Syria

Four people were killed in a Daesh suicide attack targeting a meeting between two armed Syrian opposition groups south of Aleppo on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The attack took place in the opposition-held Sheikh Najjar village where representatives of Ahrar al-Sham and Tahrir al-Sham, al-Qaeda's Syrian branch, had gathered for peace talks following a cease-fire last week, Omar Khattab, a spokesman for Ahrar al-Sham, said.

Khattab said security guards had spotted a suspected motorcyclist approaching the meeting venue, and captured him, adding the suicide bomber managed to escape and blew up himself.

Muhammad Abu Zayd, another spokesman for the group, said the attacker killed four people on the spot.

He was later identified as a Daesh terrorist, he added.

The two armed opposition groups agreed to a cease-fire on July 21 after three days of conflict in Idlib, in the country’s northwest.

According to the agreement, the control of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing would be ceded to civilian officials.