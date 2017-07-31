US companies will not be much happy about sanctions - expert

2017-07-31 12:16 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31



By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Iranians got some experience when it comes to US sanctions, French Expert in US and Middle East relations Dr. Hichem Karoui, Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization, told Trend.

The expert expressed the view that Iran will find a way to cope with the newly-imposed sanctions due to previous experience of the Islamic Republic.

“They have learned, over the years, the ways to go around and managed to stay afloat, thanks to their connections with regional and other major powers in Asia and elsewhere,” he said.

Iranian business may be affected somewhat, but US companies will not be much happy as well, according to Karoui.

“They are never happy with sanctions that hinder them from making business with a big market like Iran,” he added.

The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to slap new sanctions on Iran, Russia and North Korea; nonetheless, the bill, in order to become a law, needs to be signed into by President Donald Trump.