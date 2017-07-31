Business Ombudsman appointed in Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 31

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

According to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s decree, Dilmurod Kasimov has been appointed Business Ombudsman for protection of rights and legal interests of business entities.

Previously, Kasimov served as the first deputy prosecutor for the Samarkand region of Uzbekistan.

The Institute of the Commissioner for Protection of Rights and Legal Interests of Business Entities under the Uzbek president was established by President Mirziyoyev in May of 2017.

The Institute was established to ensure the priority principle of the business entities’ rights.