Turkey’s Supreme Military Council session is planed

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Session of the Turkey’s Supreme Military Council headed by the Chief of the Central Command of Turkish Armed Forces Hulusi Akar and country’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will be held on August 2, according to the reports of Turkish media on July 31.

The fight against the Fethullah Gulen movement participants infiltrated in the ranks of Turkish Armed Forces is expected to be one of the issues to be discussed at the session.

As a result of purges in Turkey’s Armed Forces after the July 15 military coup attempt, the number of generals and admirals decreased by 40 percent, country’s media reported earlier.

There were 236 generals and admirals in the Turkish Armed Forces before the coup attempt, and currently, their numbers total at 96.

Reportedly, after the military coup attempt, about 13,000 servicemen, most of whom were ranked reserve officers, were called back for duty into the Turkish Armed Forces.

It should be noted that on July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities stated that a military coup attempt took place in the country, as a group of servicemen declared the transition of power. Taking into consideration that rebelling servicemen started to surrender on July 16, Turkish authorities stated that the coup attempt had failed. Nonetheless, more than 255 Turkish citizens were killed during the attempted coup.

