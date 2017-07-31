Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of ambassador of Burkina Faso (UPDATE)

2017-07-31 13:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 10:56)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Burkina Faso Amadou Dico July 31.

The ambassador reviewed a guard of honor.

Amadou Dico presented his credentials to President Aliyev.

President Aliyev then had a conversation with the ambassador.

Saying he is happy to start his activities as the ambassador of Burkina Faso to Azerbaijan, Amadou Dico said: "It is my honor to visit beautiful Azerbaijan to represent my country in front of a personality like you."

President Aliyev hailed good opportunities for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Burkina Faso in political, economic, trade and investment areas, as well as in the issues of mutual interest within international organizations.

The president said it is important that the two countries and peoples better know each other.

President Aliyev expressed his hope that the ambassador will spare no efforts in this regard.