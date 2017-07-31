Turkish Air Force bombing PKK positions in Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Air Force of Turkey continues bombing the positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization in northern Iraq, the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces said in a message July 31.

According to the message, the Turkish aircraft destroyed two PKK strongholds, as well as killed two terrorists.

The Turkish Air Force continues its operations in northern Iraq.

Earlier, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim both stated that military operations against the PKK will continue until its complete eradication.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

