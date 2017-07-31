Uzbekenergo’s net profit goes up

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 31

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekenergo JSC – the entity unifying Uzbekistan’s power and coal industry’s enterprises, received a net profit, calculated in accordance with the national accounting standards, in the amount of 1.192 trillion soums in 2016, which, compared with a previous year, shows an increase of 67.5 percent.

According to the company’s annual report, Uzbekenergo’s net revenues from the sale of goods increased by 20.2 percent – up to 6.272 trillion soums in 2016.

Gross profit totaled 1.616 trillion soums (growth by 67 percent), operating profit – 1.542 trillion soums (growth by 73.6 percent).

The company’s receivables went up by 30.9 percent and reached 5.963 trillion soums in 2016, as well as the overdue payments rose by 70.3 percent – up to 13.583 billion soums.

Uzbekenergo JSC includes 54 power enterprises of various forms of ownership.