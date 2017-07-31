France’s Raynaud becomes the European shooting champion

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

France’s Alexis Raynaud grabbed the gold medal in men’s 300m rifle three positions event at the European Shooting Championship in Baku.

Raynaud scored 1,167 points.

Hungary’s Peni Istvan (1,163 points) ranked second and another Hungarian athlete – Sidi Peter (1,161 points) won the bronze medal.

The 2017 European Shooting Championship started in Baku on July 22 and will last until August 3. Today, on July 31, men’s 300m standard rifle, 300m rifle three positions and 25m pistol, as well as trap shooting among men, juniors and women events will be held at the Baku Shooting Center.