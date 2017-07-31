Baku to host opening ceremony of Sea Cup 2017 tomorrow

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

Baku will tomorrow host a solemn opening ceremony of the Sea Cup 2017, held in Azerbaijan as part of the International Army Games.

The opening ceremony will kick off at 18:30 (UTC +4) in front of the Clock Tower at the Baku Seaside Boulevard, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message July 31.

Representatives of the public, city residents, servicemen, and representatives of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan will attend the opening ceremony.

The ships of the naval forces of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan will take part in the Sea Cup 2017 competitions. Meanwhile, officials from the armed forces of Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain will take part in the competitions as observers.