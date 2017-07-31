Estonian athlete grabs gold at European Shooting Championship

2017-07-31 14:55 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Estonia’s Peeter Olesk grabbed gold medal in men’s 25m standard pistol competitions at the European Shooting Championship in Baku.

He scored 292 points.

Turkey’s Yusuf Dikec ranked second with 291 (14x) points, and Ukraine’s Roman Bondaruk took the bronze medal with 291 (9x) points.

Azerbaijan’s Ruslan Lunev ranked ninth, scoring 286 points.

The 2017 European Shooting Championship started in Baku on July 22 and will last until August 3. Today, on July 31, men’s 300m standard rifle, 300m rifle three positions and 25m pistol, as well as trap shooting among men, juniors and women events will be held at the Baku Shooting Center.