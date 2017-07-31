S&P: Azerbaijan’s real GDP to grow in next 3 years

2017-07-31 14:56 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The international ratings agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) forecasts that Azerbaijan’s real GDP growth will be two percent in 2018.

According to the S&P, the country’s real GDP growth will be one percent, and 3.5 percent – both in 2019 and 2020.

“The launch of new gas exports from Shah Deniz Stage II gas field is the key factor underpinning this forecast,” says the agency’s report.

“Additionally, we consider that consumption and non-hydrocarbon-related investments should post a stronger performance as confidence improves and inflation subsides,” said the S&P analysts.

According to the agency, Azerbaijan’s nominal GDP will go up from 60 billion manats ($38 billion) to 89 billion manats ($48 billion) until 2020.

The GDP per capita in Azerbaijan will be $4,000 in 2017, $4,400 – in 2018, $4,700 – in 2019 and $4,800 – in 2020.